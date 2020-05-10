Local woman in isolation with COVID-19 surprised with socially distant visit

No visitors have been allowed for over two months

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, a family decided to surprise their loved one in isolation with a visit.

Melinda Colorina says her step-mother was diagnosed with COVID-19 two weeks ago.

She has been staying at Continuing Health in Boardman.

Colorina and her husband showed up with signs and gifts Sunday.

Colorina has been especially grateful for the nurses at Continuing Health.

“If it happens to your family, you’ll take it more seriously than you do. I still see people walking around with no masks in the store. Take it seriously because when it hits your family, it becomes real to you,” Colorina said.

No visitors have been allowed for over two months.

Colorina says her step-mother got COVID-19 while in this facility.

Nurses say all signs are leading to a healthy recovery.