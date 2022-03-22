(WKBN) – A way to inspire others is how author Eryonna Carson describes her new devotional book, “A Little Bit of Everything.”

“I’m unfinished, I’m dishonest, unreliable sometimes, yet I am his and you are his also,” she read from a passage in her book.

Carson moved to the area around seven years ago. She has been writing poetry since she was younger. Then, about a year and a half ago, she got the idea to write a devotional book.

“My faith is really important to me, so during my prayer time, I would hear different things from the Holy Spirit and just began to jot it down,” she said.

Carson said she worked on the book for about a year and a half.

“When you have goals to reach, you get sidetracked a little bit. You lose your way a little bit and you come back stronger and you begin to just, you know, prevail with that,” she said.

Her book is full of inspiring stories, topics and scriptures.

“Throughout my journey, I’ve been through a lot of things, but I’ve had people in my life that help me look at things differently, so that’s what I really wanted to portray in this devotional,” Carson said.

Carson said being able to create this and hold it in her hands was unreal.

“The best thing is being able to accomplish something, just being proud of myself first and foremost,” she said.

Anyone interested in purchasing a book can do so on Barnesandnoble.com or Amazon.com.