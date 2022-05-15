(WKBN) – A Youngstown woman is sharing her journey as a business owner and how she is helping others along their journeys.

“It just blossomed again into a beautiful journey, a beautiful entrepreneurship journey,” she said.

Britney Robinson is the founder of Nails By Binq.

She became a licensed nail tech in 2005. It’s been her passion for years. Now, she’s taken her business to new levels.

“I’m now a business coach, I’m now a mentor, I’m now a product owner, you know, now an influencer, it’s just been a big journey,” she said.

Sunday, Robinson held the Bosspreneur experience.

“It’s an event curated for upcoming or established business owners to gain more knowledge that they can scale their businesses to however far they wanna go,” she said.

She said she did it as a way to help others grow their businesses.

“We’re gonna be talking about seven key figures to a seven figure mindset, we’re gonna be talking about how to go from a 9 -5 to a full time entrepreneurship, and then I’m also gonna be talking about how to operate in your full bloom,” she said.

Several speakers were there to talk to the attendees. Two business owners also received a $500 business grant from Nails By Binq.

“I know how hard it is to start up, I know how hard it is to get extra money when you’re in the business,” she said.

Robinson said it brings her joy to help others reach their goals.