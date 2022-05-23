NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A local woman gets a tattoo to honor the doctor who saved her life.

Kathleen Black, of Niles, underwent open-heart surgery a little over a year ago.

Her surgery was performed by Dr. Baeza, a cardiac surgeon with University Hospitals Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute. Kathleen recounts the moments she met Dr. Baeza.

“I looked at Dr. Baeza and I said, ‘Dr. Baeza, do you believe in true love?’ And I said, ‘Doctor, you have my heart in your hands, do not break it,'” she said.

While Kathleen’s family has a history of heart disease, she says she never took it seriously. Her three brothers all passed away from a heart attack.

When she met Dr. Baeza, she felt instantly at ease.

“He said you and I are going to get along wonderful, and he saved my life. I don’t know what I would have done without him,” she said.

A year after her surgery, Kathleen decided to get a tattoo in honor of Dr. Baeza’s life-saving care. The tattoo is her heartbeat with Dr. Baeza’s name attached.

“Dr. Baeza is wonderful. He’s wonderful. He’s wonderful. I love him,” she said.

Dr. Baeza says the tattoo resembles his team’s hard work and the positive impact on his patients’ lives.

For him, it means the world.

“This is like recognition. It’s like a reward for me because somebody who is willing to do this, basically telling you – it’s a way to show appreciation of our work,” he said.

Kathleen said because of the surgery, she can not spend time with her family and enjoy life.

“I got my life back. I’m ready to live life. I just want to live life to the fullest,” she said.

Kathleen says the tattoo is a constant reminder of her life-changing experience. She refers to Dr.Baeza as her guardian angel and thanks all the staff at University Hospitals.