(WKBN) — A Hubbard woman who has struggled with three rare disorders, had the surgery Tuesday which she hopes improves her health.

Kristina Bayus had surgery Tuesday in Dusseldorf to fix three rare compression syndromes. It’s the only place in the world where she can have surgery to fix them all at once.

Her father said an ultrasound showed other compressions and issues before the surgery.

The doctor told the family Bayus was in the only place that could save her life and that’s where he would have his daughter if she had Bayus’ diagnosis.

Bayus starts ten days of physical therapy Wednesday before returning to the U.S.