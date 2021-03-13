Local woman found guilty of causing fatal overdose in Mercer County

Nicoletta Robinson was charged after the 32-year-old victim was found dead in a house in Coolspring Township in June of 2019

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A woman was found guilty of selling drugs to a Mercer woman who died of an overdose.

Nicoletta Robinson’s trial this week was held in Mercer County Court of Common Pleas. A jury found her guilty of drug delivery resulting in death; aggravated assault; criminal use of communication facility; manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, all felony charges; and misdemeanor charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Robinson was charged after the 32-year-old victim was found dead in a house in Coolspring Township in June of 2019. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office determined that she died of a drug overdose.

Pennsylvania State Police said an investigation determined that Robinson was the one who sold the drugs to the victim.

Sentencing in the case is set for 9 a.m. May 7. She will be on house arrest prior to sentencing.