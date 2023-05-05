YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment unsealed in federal court Friday charges a woman with lying to purchase guns.

Cherelle Conner, 32, faces five counts in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio with five counts of false statement during purchase of a firearm and a single count of straw purchasing of firearms.

The indictment was issued Wednesday by a federal grand jury and was unsealed after Conner turned herself into federal authorities, according to court records.

An arraignment has not been set. The case is assigned to U.S. Judge Christopher Boyko.

The indictment charges Conner with buying a gun in February 2022 and August, September, October and November, and saying she was buying the gun for herself when she was really buying the gun for someone else.

She bought guns twice at an East Midlothian Boulevard business, twice at a business on Market Street in North Lima and once at a business on Canfield Road.

She is accused of buying the guns for a man who has a previous felony conviction from Lucas County in 2019 that prohibits him from having guns.

That person was named in the indictment but has not been charged in court.

A straw purchase is when a person buys a gun but gives it to someone else who is not allowed to have guns because of past criminal convictions.