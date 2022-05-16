AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested after police say she assaulted another woman, causing a child to get hurt in the midst of it.

Joleisha Rivera was arrested early Monday morning.

According to a report, police were called to a home in the 100 block of Parkgate Avenue after midnight Monday. When they arrived they say they found Rivera actively trying to assault another woman.

Witnesses there told police Rivera was holding a young boy in her arms when she threw him down and attacked the woman. The report states that police found a cut on the boy’s knee that was bleeding. They also found a cut on the woman’s face.

Witnesses also said a video was recorded showing Rivera trying to assault a man at the scene as well.

Rivera was taken to the Mahoning County Jail on charges of assault, domestic violence and child endangering.