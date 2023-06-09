SMITH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- A Sebring woman was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Friday on child endangering, assault and domestic violence charges in connection to the assault of a 6-year-old boy.

Vanessa Faucett, 29, was arrested after police investigated an incident that happened in January in Smith Township.

According to a police report, officers were called Jan. 13 to the 1000 block of Lake Park Boulevard after they received a complaint from Stark County Children Services about an alleged assault on a 6-year-old boy that happened January 11 while the child was staying with his father.

Reports said that the boy was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital by his mother and treated for bruising to his face.

On January 18, officers made contact with Vanessa Faucett, the girlfriend of the father, who told officers that the child had woken her up screaming and he was sitting on his bed, saying “his bed” over and over. Police said that Faucett believed that the boy fell off his bed, injuring the side of his face, according to the police report.

After an investigation by Stark County Children’s Services, it was alleged that Faucett pulled the child’s hair, spanked him, and hit him in the face. Stark County Children’s Services and Akron Children’s Hospital determined that the child’s injuries were due to Faucett striking him. Reports said that this caused ecchymosis of the face, contusion of the scalp, and ecchymosis of the buttocks.

After the case was forwarded to the Mahoning County Prosecutor warrants were issued.

Faucett was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Friday. Her court date is scheduled for Thursday, June 15.