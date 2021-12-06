Local winery to host artisan market with local creators

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — A local craft ciderhouse and winery is creating a small-town Christmas feel while supporting local creators.

Sundog Cellars Ciderhouse and Winery in Columbiana is hosting an artisan market on Dec. 18. It’s called “A Very Columbiana Christmas.”

People will be able to shop for handmade goods from local vendors. There will also be a poker run with surrounding businesses.

The Heat Miser and Cold Miser, the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and the Clauses will be there as well as carolers.

“I feel like this really allows like the sense of community and togethers and the holiday, you know, I want it to look like a Hallmark movie,” said Sundog owner Nicole Ice.

Ice recommends that attendees meet at Sundog to learn about everything going on. The event starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. Dec. 18.