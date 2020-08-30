Local winery previews its new property in Liberty

They already have a few outdoor events planned including two weddings in September

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A few months ago, an announcement was made about a winery coming to Liberty.

The owners purchased the property that used to be owned by the Diocese of Youngstown. Now, they’re making more progress and giving people a sneak peak this weekend.

Woodland Cellars is a 27 acre property along Logan Way in Liberty. The property has two mansions that were once used as a spiritual retreat center.

Now, it’s getting restored into more than just a winery and this is their first event since purchasing the property.

They already have a few outdoor events planned including two weddings in September. They hope to have the inside up and running by next spring.

