HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- Webb Winery is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the Shenango Valley by opening at a new location this weekend.

The business moved and now sits in “the heart of Hermitage” on East State Street.

In late March, the city of Hermitage announced the FedEx distribution center was coming to town. This meant the beginning of a new chapter for Webb Winery.

They were at their previous location for six and a half years. However, the property had been on sale for some time.

The owners Carlee and Kevin Webb said that they knew a move would be in their future.

“I think around the fall we kind of felt like it was really progressing further than any of the other inquiries had. and so, we knew that it was time to probably make a move and kind of be a little more diligent at finding a new location,” said owners Carlee and Kevin Webb.

The move was quick. Within a few weeks of their announcement they were packing up. Carlee said that they ended up having friends and family help with the move since it was a short notice. Both her and Kevin were thankful to their previous landlord and the city of Hermitage for helping with the transition. They said that both did what they could to help make the process as smooth as possible.

The other closure happening on the property is the Tam O’Shanter driving range. It has been there for 40 years. Monday is its last day in operation.

One door has closed and another has opened for Webb Winery. WKBN spoke with the owners about their plans now that the move is done. Webb Winery has teamed up with its neighbor, Vey’s Pub &Grille.

“We’ve partnered with them to have just a limited appetizer menu that we can actually have here. so, we order it and they bring it over when it’s ready so our customers can hand out here if they want and have some snacks. It’s a fun partnership too,” said Carlee and Kevin Webb.

They hope to also bring back events that went away due to the pandemic. The owners said they absolutely love their new space.