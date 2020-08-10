Local winery owners share big dreams of expanding onto historic property in Liberty

The property features two mansions that were once used as a spiritual retreat center

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – In April, the owners of a winery in Hubbard bought a property in Liberty that used to be owned by the Diocese of Youngstown. They have been working on it for the last few months and have made some great progress since then.

Nate Wilson and his wife Dani had no intention of expanding Woodland Cellars, that is, until they came across the 27,000-acre property along Logan Way.

“We weren’t actively looking. We weren’t even thinking about the next place, it was just something we stumbled across and when you see this property, it makes you think of what could be next,” Nate said.

The property features two mansions that were once used as a spiritual retreat center. Now, the Wilsons have plans to restore them into more than just a winery.

“We have quite a few phases. Phase one is outdoors — grounds ready, outdoor activities,” Nate said.

They already have a few outdoor events planned including two weddings in September. They hope to have the inside up and running by next spring.

“Inside, right off the bat, we’re looking at the renovations, the winery, the restaurant. Eventually, we want to roll into a bed and breakfast, brewery, hopefully a distillery,” Nate said.

Nate has been doing most of the work, and after being forced to adjust their hours at their Hubbard location because of COVID-19, it gave them more time to get a lot of it done.

“We essentially had to think our entire business plan and it happened right after we purchased this. So it was a bit of a curveball but if you look at the bright side, it gave us some time to focus over here,” Nate said.

Nate said it has been a lot of work and a lot of effort restoring such an old, historic property, but it has also been the best part.

“It’s a different feeling, a good feeling of accomplishment. You’re bringing back some history, you’re bringing back some really cool architecture and at the end of the day, you’re able to take it in and enjoy it,” he said.