Local winery closing after 13 years in business
Evelyn Sperry, the owner of Myrddin Winery, announced that she will not reopen
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) - A local winery is closing after 13 years.
Evelyn Sperry, the owner of Myrddin Winery, announced that she will not reopen the winery.
The following statement was posted on the business's website:
As most of you know, last year was very rough with most of my attention supporting John through his illness. Since he has passed away, I have had limited energy to do my job to make Myrddin the place it should be. After much consideration, I feel continuing half-heartedly would be a disservice to all who have helped and made Myrddin what it was.
Thank you all for your friendships and support though our years.
