Local News

Local winery closing after 13 years in business

Evelyn Sperry, the owner of Myrddin Winery, announced that she will not reopen

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 01:45 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 01:45 PM EDT

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) - A local winery is closing after 13 years. 

Evelyn Sperry, the owner of Myrddin Winery, announced that she will not reopen the winery. 

The following statement was posted on the business's website: 

As most of you know, last year was very rough with most of my attention supporting John through his illness. Since he has passed away, I have had limited energy to do my job to make Myrddin the place it should be. After much consideration, I feel continuing half-heartedly would be a disservice to all who have helped and made Myrddin what it was.

Thank you all for your friendships and support though our years. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories