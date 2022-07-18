EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaders in East Liverpool have been working to revitalize the city. One way they’ve been doing it is with art.

A well-traveled bridge is about to get a makeover, helping connect the city to the Ohio River.

The bridge, near the corner of East 4th and Broadway streets in East Liverpool, may look a little dull right now but it’ll soon be livened up with color.

Art students at YSU will be painting the bridge pillars in Fiesta Tableware signature colors. Shapes will be based on the image of stacked dishes. It will pay homage to the city’s ceramics history.

They will also paint East Liverpool across the bridge beam. This will be the fifth art mural in town.

“Just trying to decorate downtown a little bit, spruce it up a little more,” said East Liverpool Mayor Greg Bricker.

The Columbiana County Land Bank is donating money for the project, which will cost around $3,000.

“Art is a big part of that and, you know, in going through the city with these artists and muralists, you know, we have a lot of blank canvases here in the city,” Bricker said.

This newest mural will act as a gateway to the Ohio River, sitting right at the end of Broadway Street.

Bricker hopes the mural will attract people to the water.

“Just trying to connect our downtown space to the river and vice versa. So it’s just more friendly and inviting,” Bricker said.

Bricker met with YSU art students and the county land bank on Monday. They planned out how the project will move forward.

It is expected to take a week to 10 days to complete and should be done in the next couple of months.