WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — There’s a lot that goes into planning a wedding from music to food to photos and selecting the right vendors is key.

Saturday, vendors had tables at the DiVieste’s Wedding Expo in Warren to help people choose the right vendor.

“The biggest problem is when you’re planning a wedding, a lot of people get inexperienced vendors, whether it’s an inexperienced DJ, inexperienced baker — so this way it’s nice to have a group of professionals all in one room,” said Joseph DiVieste with DiVieste’s Banquet Center.

He said it’s important that couples select reputable vendors. All 17 vendors at the expo were local bridal experts from Trumbull and Mahoning counties, all of which have been in the business for years.

Unlike many bridal expos, this one is catered towards the groom as well as the bride.

Zach Reed and Kelly Motika just got engaged last month and they’re eager to navigate the wedding planning process together.

“Very excited to be a part of the process because it’s her day, but I’m also going to experience everything so I want to be involved with every stop along in the process,” Reed said.

With COVID numbers on the decline. ViVieste said it seems like more people are planning weddings again.

“We’re getting a lot of people filling in dates for this current year so I think they were kind of just waiting to see how things settle out,” ViVieste said.

He said his main goal is to lower the stress put on brides and grooms.

“Having everything laid out, having everything shown to you definitely makes it less stressful because whenever you first get engaged all these thoughts start running through your head,” said bride Olivia McConnell.

ViVieste advised to plan your wedding at least a year out to give yourself plenty of time to book your vendors and get things in order.