Local waitress shocked after seeing tip left by a couple

Shelley Velonis was shocked when she saw they left her a $1,000 tip

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local woman can now save a little more and buy some more gifts for her children after a generous tip was left by a patron Dec. 12.

“They were really funny, every time I went to the table we were laughing and it was a great way to start the night,” Shelley Velonis, a waitress at the Phoenix Grill & Bar.

They were her first table of the night and and at the end of their meal they paid their $53.89 bill and left her a $1,000 cash tip.

Owner Saki Manias said he’s never seen a tip given to an employee that big, but it’s nice to see there are still people like that out there.

“It was done in a very, very classy way,” Manias said. “It didn’t seem to me like they wanted to be recognized because everything was done when the server was not there.”

“I was shocked,” Velonis said. “It was amazing, I am so grateful for that. They have no idea how much that helps.”

Manias said times are tough for everyone, especially the restaurants, but it’s nice to see the community come together and support local businesses.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep the doors open until that day that we’re all back to normal. I believe that in my heart that it will be coming sooner than later,” Manias said.

Velonis started working at the Phoenix in March, and neither she nor Manias have seen the couple before, but both would like to thank them somehow for the kind gesture.

“It was a very, very big eye-opening experience for not only the person who received it, but for everybody else in the restaurant just knowing that something like that happened and can happen to anybody else is just a very, very positive thing for these men and women to keep with them, especially during the holidays,” Manias said.

“I think acts like that are important because it shows that there are still good people out there people that care even about strangers,” Velonis said.