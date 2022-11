AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first Wahlburgers in the Mahoning Valley will open at 11 a.m. this Friday.

It will be inside Hollywood Gaming in Austintown.

Wahlburgers replaces the open space in the food court, right next to the gaming floor.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, then from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.