Local voters show up, surprised primary postponed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some voters not aware that the primary election in Ohio was postponed showed up at their polling places Tuesday and were surprised that they weren’t able to get in.

Kathy Meyers of Boardman said she usually votes absentee but decided to vote in person this time. She said the last thing she heard before going to bed was that the election was still on.

“I showed up to vote. The last I heard about 9:30 last night was that the voting was still going on. I usually vote after work but I decided to come early today. I am a little upset about it. We have a right to vote. It’s just ridiculous. I have no words right now,” Myers said.

Voters can still vote absentee in Ohio prior to the rescheduled election on June 2.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Health Director Dr. Amy Acton called off Tuesday’s election just hours before polls were set to open to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

Gov. DeWine initially asked a court to delay the vote. When a judge refused to do so, Acton declared a health emergency to block the polls from opening.

Mahoning County Board of Elections Deputy Director Tom McCabe said workers were out late last night putting up signs to let voters know that the election date was changed.

He said voters who show up today will be directed to vote absentee or come back on June 2.