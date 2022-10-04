CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A team of all volunteer firefighters from the area is back home in the Valley after spending the last week assisting first responders in Florida with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Lt. Randy Schneider, with the Calcutta Fire Department, sent us photos of the local responders as they were assigned to help Florida Task Force 2 in Fort Myers Beach.

The team from Columbiana and Mahoning counties was sent on search-and-rescue missions as even the local fire department fell victim to the storm.

“The Fort Myers Beach Fire Department is destroyed. Their flooding was what everyone got from the Hurricane, so their ambulance and their fire engine are under water. Their side-by-side there have, brand new, is gone, floated off somewhere. They don’t know where it is,” Schneider said.

To make the trip, the local volunteers all had to leave their regular jobs back home for the week. For now, they don’t anticipate going back to Florida unless they’re called.