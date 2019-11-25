Local volunteers decorate dozens of Christmas trees at Davis Center

This is part of the facility's "Winter Celebration, which starts on Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dozens of volunteers were decorating Christmas trees on Monday for the annual “Tree Walk” inside the Davis Center at Fellows Riverside Gardens in Mill Creek Park.

More than 50 local non-profit groups–including the Leonard Kirtz School, Second Harvest Food Bank, Goodwill Industries and Ursuline High School–will have trees there.

This year’s theme at the Davis Center is “The Magical Woods.”

