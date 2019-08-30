Local Vinyl shop keeps authentic sounds alive

Geo’s is a record shop in downtown Youngstown. One of a few in the Valley, it offers vinyl records of all genres and eras.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a world full of technology, music is available at our fingertips. But finding authentic sound may take a little digging.

Geo’s is a record shop in downtown Youngstown. One of a few in the Valley, it offers vinyl records of all genres and eras.

“You have people that really like true sound. So they wanna hear that wave, like it’s supposed to be,” said George Case, owner of Geo’s.

Case opened the shop in 1997. He started out with roughly 1,000 records. But now, he has thousands, and thousands…. And thousands.

Case said listening to music on vinyl is not the same as listening to it in a digital format.

"If you care about real music and how the artist intended for it to sound, a record is the truest, closest thing to a real instrument… it sounds warmer to the ears," he said.

Although the digital age allows music to be streamed and shared, he says there is nothing like listening to the raw and original sound of a record.

He, himself is a musician. His band, Geo C and Tha Storm has been playing all over the area for years. He said his love and passion for music extends beyond one type.

“Here’s art, plus we make art, plus even down to the building itself, will become art… and that’s what music is supposed to be, it’s supposed to be art,” he said.

He says many people collect records and will come from other cities just to check out the records at his shop. He believes this is a good way to attract people to the downtown area as well.

Case said he is in the process of expanding the shop. He’ll be adding even more records and will begin having DJ nights where people can come eat and listen to music.

Geo’s also sells CDs, cassette tapes and DVDs. They are currently open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Mon-Fri, and Saturdays 12:30

You can find more information on the types of records they offer on their website, and their Instagram page.