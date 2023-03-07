NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New Middletown’s Street Department Superintendent is accused of assaulting a woman.

John Melvin, who lives in Poland Township, was arrested over the weekend on a charge of domestic violence.

Police say the alleged victim is confined to a wheelchair and told officers Melvin had been punching her repeatedly and knocked her down during arguments Saturday and Sunday.

She also claims Melvin had placed a lock on a kitchen cabinet so she could not reach food items.

Melvin is expected in court Wednesday.

Mayor Harry Kale said he’s aware of the arrest but that no action has been again against Melvin, yet.