Local video series to launch tackling racism

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local organization is gathering city leaders to talk about racism in the Valley.

Valley Tough is producing a video series of those interviews titled “Words on Race.” They will be released beginning next week.

The series includes interviews with Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown, Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, among others.

Host Chris Gunther is posting the interviews over the next three weeks at valleytough.org and will be shared on the Valley Tough Facebook and Twitter pages.