Local vets spend 24 hours sitting in bamboo cage to remind community about POWs

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – For the last 21 years, a local group of veterans has met to hold a 24-hour vigil remembering prisoners of war.

This week, the remembrance group got together to hold their yearly vigil, where each person takes a turn sitting in a bamboo cage.

One veteran said the purpose is to spread a message.

“We need to get it out there because these people don’t understand that we still have prisoners of war over in Vietnam and other countries,” said Navy veteran Bill Weiser.

Weiser said the Niles football team helped them set up.