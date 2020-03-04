Local vets, first responders to be honored with bridges, highways

The list includes five bridges and highways in the Mahoning Valley and was approved Wednesday by the governor

(WKBN) – Ohio is naming 40 commemorative highways and bridges throughout the state.

The list includes five in the Mahoning Valley and was approved Wednesday by the governor.

Lew Speece will be honored with a bridge named for him in Canfield.

Speece was a World War II Marine veteran. He was also the founder of the War Vet Museum in Canfield and the commander of an American Legion post for over 30 years.

The Route 46 bridge over I-76 will be renamed in his honor. Speece passed away five years ago at the age of 89.

Two other bridges in Canfield are also getting special designations.

The Armed Forces Bridge is on 224 and goes over Route 11, and The First Responders Bridge that goes over I-76, along Herbert Road.

First News has already reported on the Ronald Puskarcik Memorial Highway, which will be on Route 422 heading to the Pennsylvania border.

He was a Marine who served in Vietnam.

Finally, The James Fredericka Memorial Highway, which will be along Route 11 in Trumbull County.

Fredericka was a state trooper who died in a job-related accident.