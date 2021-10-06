Local veterans recognized at luncheon in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local veterans got together Wednesday afternoon and were recognized for their service.

A total of 180 vets from World War II through the Gulf War, Iraqi Afghanistan were at the Maronite Center for the annual Veterans Appreciation Lunch.

Organizers paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice

They also recognized those who returned home from service and those still considered “prisoners of war.”

“We do honor veterans everyday in our own particular way, but having a gathering for veterans is so important as a group just to say, ‘Thank you for your service. Thank you for what you do everyday for the community,'” said Susan Krawchyk of Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission.

An award was presented to Mike Sinchak from the Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation, which underwrote Wednesday’s event.

There are roughly 17,000 veterans in Mahoning County alone.