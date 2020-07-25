Local veterans post gives back to Struthers community during food giveaway

Frozen pasta, dairy products and more were handed out during a food giveaway around noon

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Veterans Post 44 teamed up with NEBO Construction to give back to the Struthers community on Saturday.

Frozen pasta, dairy products and more were handed out during a food giveaway around noon.

Cars were able to drive up and the boxed food was placed in their vehicles.

“Just to help the community. That’s what veterans organizations are supposed to be doing in the community, supporting not only our veterans but our co-op with our family members also,” said John Brown from AMVETS.

Brown said they plan to hold another giveaway in a few more weeks.