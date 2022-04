(WKBN) – Two local veterans are being honored and memorialized in the Mahoning Valley.



The Joseph Vrabel Memorial Highway will become the name of US-224 within Poland. Vrabel was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame nine years ago.

The William Vaughan Memorial Bridge will be the span of State Route 46 over Interstate 80.

Vaughan graduated from Austintown and was part of the highest-decorated crew in Air Force History.