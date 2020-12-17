Local veterans group providing thousands with holiday hams at Covelli Centre

The giveaway is taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local veterans group is helping feed families this holiday season with an event this weekend.

The Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission says they have 1,500 holiday hams to give away. They’re also giving boxes of food with fresh fruits and vegetables.

The giveaway is taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Covelli Centre.

The veterans say the event is possible because of CARES ACT money approved by the county commissioners.

Organizers estimate they’ll give away enough food to feed 6,000 to 7,000 people.

“That’s what we’re about. Giving you a hand up and if we can accomplish anything, we’d like to think we played a small part in putting food on your table in our community, and we were there when you yelled for help. We were there,” said Leo Connelly from the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission.

Connelly says they’ll have 50 to 60 volunteers helping out.

Santa Claus will also be making an appearance.

The veterans just ask that your trunk is empty and open when you pull in Saturday.