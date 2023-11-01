YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In August, WKBN reported on a non-invasive treatment that is being done locally, which helps veterans and first responders with brain trauma.

Now, WKBN followed up with a couple of veterans who have received the treatment to hear their stories.

Derick Young was serving in the Middle East, riding in a vehicle that hit a land mine. He’s got a Purple Heart to prove he was injured. When he came home, his symptoms got worse, and he grew tired of taking pills. Then, he heard about eTMS.

“Just like other vets, I was somewhat skeptical, but it didn’t take away my willingness to try at least something,” Young said.

eTMS is a non-invasive and drug-free way to improve the brain. The treatments are done at Meridian Healthcare.

Young got 30 eTMS treatments and noticed a difference.

“It doesn’t just mask a problem. It’s not like putting a Band-Aid on a bullet wound. You’re actually fixing the cause of the causes of the problem,” he said.

Scot Loveland served in the Army. Most of his injuries were non-service related. He had a third diagnosed concussion in March and couldn’t shake the effects.

“So I went a solid two months without a meaningful night asleep, so things were starting to get a little… bit sketchy at that point in time,” Loveland said.

Someone Loveland trusted recommended eTMS. He was skeptical. The treatment makes just a slight sound. Loveland got results in two months.

“I’m back to being able to sleep. I’m back to being able to focus,” he said.

He even finished a magazine article he carried around for months when he couldn’t finish it.

eTMS helped Loveland and Young feel better. They’re very open about sharing the treatment with others.

“If I’m going to recommend a particular treatment to someone, I want to go through it first,” Young said.

“So whether the issues you’re experiencing occurred during your service or post-service, you’re eligible for treatment, regardless,” Loveland said.

The eTMS program does not draw a distinction between being injured while employed or not. Treatments are funded by a state grant, and they’re free.

Those who would like to learn more can call 614-665-7905 or Meridian Healthcare at 330-797-0070.