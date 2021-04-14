Local veteran says end to war in Afghanistan is ‘long overdue’

Brian Kennedym a 25-year U.S. veteran, looks forward to having an end date to the Afghanistan war

(WKBN) – President Joe Biden says he will withdraw the remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Brian Kennedy, a 25-year U.S. veteran, did two tours in Iraq. He rose to colonel for an aircraft group and part of it was sent to Afghanistan.

The veterans’ memorial in Youngstown lists the dates of wars fought by U.S. soldiers. The marker still needs dates for the conflicts in Vietnam, Iraq, and now, Afghanistan.

Kennedy looks forward to having an end date to the Afghanistan war.

“We wanted safety and security from the individuals that perpetrated the 9/11 attacks, 9/11 of 2001. We got that almost immediately,” he said. “So 20 years later of trying to clean up an Afghanistan mess and 20 years of military involvement, I think it’s long overdue and time to bring the troops home.”



Biden wants the troops home before September 11. NATO will also pull its troops but did not mention the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks as the president did.