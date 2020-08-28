Local veteran, retired firefighter rides over 10,000 miles in 13 days to raise money for veterans

"I averaged about 770 miles a day, probably 18 hours a day in the saddle, four to five hours of sleep per night"

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A few weeks ago, First News told you about Air Force veteran and retired firefighter Patrick Romeo and his motorcycle ride for charity. On Thursday, Romeo talked about his journey.

“It was not enjoyable, but I knew that going in,” Romeo said. “It’s a challenge for a reason, but I guess what it lacked in enjoyment it made up in satisfaction by finishing it.”

He worked with Dr. Chrisanne Gordon of the Resurrecting Lives Foundation, which advocates for veterans with traumatic brain injuries.

So far, they’ve raised $16,000.

“There’s still some pledges that hadn’t yet come in and hadn’t been collected yet, she feels there’s still money coming in,” Romeo said. “She thinks we should be able to, hopefully, get to $20,000.”

Romeo beat his goal of 14 days by completing just over 10,000 miles in 13 days.

“I averaged about 770 miles a day, probably 18 hours a day in the saddle and about four to five hours of sleep per night,” he said.

They had to sleep with their bikes so he brought a tent, blow up mattress and sleeping bag, but some nights he was so tired he just slept in the grass next to his bike.

Romeo did have one interesting interaction while trying to catch some Zs.

“A little town square, I couldn’t even tell you where it was at, it looked like an ideal situation,” Romeo said. “They had a pavilion in the center, picnic tables, and so I had stopped. I actually laid down on the picnic table, just talking to my wife. A gentleman, I’ll use that term loosely, with his nightly drink and cigarette hanging out of his mouth, walked within inches of me, past the table, just kind of eyed me up. That’s when I took a better look around and saw the signs for the ‘subsidized housing parking only’ and determined maybe that wasn’t the place to stay.”

He ended up finding a place about 50 to 60 miles down the road.

Romeo said all of the areas were nice in their own right, but at the same time were miserable.

“You’re not really there to enjoy,” he said. “It’s just hour after hour after hour of riding. You’re riding through the desert and you can’t wait to get out and get into the mountains, and then after 18 hours of riding in the mountains you’re looking forward to the desert.”

While the ride was a challenge, Romeo had the support of many veterans, Dr. Gordon said. She said they encouraged him on social media and the foundation received texts, emails and calls.

Dr. Gordon told the story of one veteran in particular who served in the Vietnam War.

“One Vietnam veteran checked in with me twice per day from his ICU bed at the Cleveland VA hospital to make sure Patrick was all right, and, in fact, his condition improved throughout the week even though his main focus was Patrick’s safety,” Dr. Gordon said via email.

She said veterans are service-oriented and the veterans at the Resurrecting Lives Foundation were supporting Romeo as he was supporting them.

“Patrick gave a voice to those who had lost theirs, and he carried that voice across 10,000 miles and 36 states,” Dr. Gordon said. “It earned him a Letter of Commendation from U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan, who has supported our Ohio-based veterans non-profit from its inception. It truly was 10,000 miles of healing. The nation could learn about endurance, sacrifice, compassion and service from this veteran who is the poster person for Steel Valley Grit! We cannot thank him nor his supportive family enough for this sacrifice.”

Individuals are still able to donate on their website resurrectinglives.org or text “HOKA HEY” to 44321.

You can see videos from his ride on his Facebook page.

Romeo is happy to be home and joked that his bike is pretty dirty so if anyone is interested in detailing it for him, he’d be more than happy to let you.

