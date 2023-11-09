YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday is Veteran’s Day and in Columbus on Thursday, Ohio veterans received a big honor, including one from Mahoning County.

Donald Scott was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. He served as an officer at the federal then local level for 30 years with the Youngstown Police Department (YPD) and volunteered as a police representative at the Youngstown Veteran’s Treatment Court.

After completing an active duty tour in 2006, Scott served in the Army Reserve until honorably retiring in 2012 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Scott retired from YPD in 2019. He has received the Silver Star for Bravery (Valor), the Excellent Police Duty Award, the John Edgar Hoover Memorial Gold Medal, the Distinguished Police Service Award, was recognized by the National Association of Chiefs of Police and has been inducted in the American Police Hall of Fame.

Scott’s public service includes providing meals to the elderly and disabled and providing free legal services to the community and Ohio Veterans Home residents.

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame class of 2023 includes 20 inductees, representing 14 counties and four branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Class of 2023 joins 954 Ohio veterans who have been inducted since 1992.