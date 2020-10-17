Local veteran honored in Austintown with Medal of Valor

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Austintown Saturday, a local veteran was honored for his efforts in combat.

U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Joseph R. Calabria is a three time Purple Heart recipient and was awarded a Silver Star in Vietnam.

He was presented with a Medal of Valor at a ceremony coordinated by the Ohio Military Hall of Fame and the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

Congressman Tim Ryan presented him with the medal.

Ryan says this award signifies a person who has put their own life on the line for others, which is what Calabria has done during his time serving.

“I enlisted, I was 16 years old when I went in. I was with the 82 Airborn for a year, then I transferred to Germany to the 11th Airborn Division. They deactivated in 1958, so I was the last one to walk out the door,” Calabria said. “To me, it was an adventure. I mean, I never regret it, and to be here today, somebody watched over me, ’cause I came real close, you know.”

Ryan says it is important to maintain and continue to honor men like Calabria who have selflessly served the U.S.

