local veteran celebrates his one hundredth birthday

He celebrated his birthday with five generations of family members

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday marks the one hundredth Veteran’s Day, but Sunday was the one hundredth birthday for a local veteran.

Raymond Popovich is a World War II veteran.

He celebrated his one hundredth birthday with five generations of family members. He was also joined by his only surviving brother and his wife of 69 years.

“I think he’s pretty overwhelmed by seeing everybody here and celebrating with him. I think it means a lot to him,” said Popovich’s daughter, Susan Drombetta.

Popovich was also joined by his only surviving brother and his wife of 69 years.