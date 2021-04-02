Local venue opening up for graduations, recitals as capacity limits tighten space

Many of the areas high schools don't have the space to fit COVID guidelines

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Packard Music Hall is known for bringing in many out-of-town acts, but this year it will be helping locally, too.

The venue has expanded its schedule for dance competitions and recitals, along with adding small school graduations to the schedule.

Many of the areas high schools don’t have the space to fit COVID guidelines.

“It’s kind of been a give and take a little bit. We lost a couple of events because of not enough occupancy, but we’ve gained a couple of events because of more occupancy,” said Jim Bugos, spokesperson for Packard Music Hall.

Under the 25% restriction, Packard Music Hall can sit nearly 600 people.