Local vendors honor memory of world-renowned chef through favorite dishes

(WKBN) – Local food vendors honored the memory of a world-renowned chef on Saturday by preparing some of his favorite dishes.

Anthony Bourdain was known for traveling the world for authentic cuisine. His popular show, “Parts Unknown,” featured him sharing a meal with former President Barack Obama.

Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of Bourdain’s death. The proceeds from the day’s meals benefited the Heirloom Foundation.

“It’s a spotlight that’s not just, you know, the guy that’s having a bad day in the kitchen. You know, the guy making minimum wage and just struggling from paycheck to paycheck. It’s anybody and everybody,” said Shawn Sweeney from Movable Feast.

There were several food trucks participating across the Valley. These included A Movable Feast at Modern Methods Brewing in Warren, Babcia’s Lunchbox at Birdfish Brewing in Columbiana, Magic Tree Pub and Eatery, both O’Donald’s locations, Riser Tavern and Grill, Bogey’s Bar and Grill and Libs Market in Salem.