YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley businesses are encouraged to register and apply to help in the Norfolk Southern cleanup effort in East Palestine.

According to the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce, the program is a follow-up regarding Norfolk Southern’s commitment to Attorney General Dave Yost to hire Ohio businesses to help clean up the derailment and fallout from the incident.

Ohio contractors who want to do business with Norfolk need to do the following:

Register with Norfolk Southern or email OHcontractors@nscorp.com Visit nscorp.com and select “supplier,” “policies” Visit nscorp.com and select “real estate,” “public project guidelines”

Under an agreement proposed by Yost, Norfolk Southern has committed to hiring Ohio companies and Ohio workers to do all future repair and replacement work stemming from the Feb. 3 train derailment.

“Attorney General Dave Yost has been on top of the East Palestine situation from the moment it happened,” said Guy Coviello, president and CEO of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber of Commer. “Ours is the third-largest chamber of commerce in Ohio with 3,000 members, so the ‘business first’ focus that he is placing on this – as well as the safety of the people of East Palestine – is very gratifying to us