BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Park Mall is offering shoppers a chance to take advantage of local vendors this weekend.

From Saturday, May 28 through Sunday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., a variety of local vendors will set up in Center Court.

“Southern Park is committed to bringing new options and experiences that excite our guests and enhance their visit,” said Brian Gabbert, general manager of Southern Park Mall. “We are thrilled to welcome small business owners to Southern Park for the weekend and look forward to the community embracing what they have to offer.”

There will be vendors selling different goods from home décor, skincare, jewelry, candy and more.

“This event gives exposure to locally-owned businesses and allows them to showcase their products and services on a larger scale,” says promoter, Lori McDonald, The Market. “I’m very happy to partner with the Southern Park Mall, one of our premier shopping destinations, to provide this unique opportunity.”

The Market is still accepting vendors for the event. Interested vendors can call Lori McDonald at 330-307-6348 or email hustleeventpro@gmail.com.