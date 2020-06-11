Local US senator introduces police reform that would ban chokeholds, require body cams

Sen. Sherrod Brown said the goal is to end racial profiling in the criminal justice system

(WKBN) – Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown has introduced new legislation called the Justice in Policing Act.

He said its goal is to put policing reform in place to help end racial profiling in the criminal justice system. It will also work to improve police and community relationships.

“This bill would ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants at the federal level, establish a national police misconduct registry,” Brown said. “It would also mandate the use of dashboard cameras and body cameras for federal officers, and require state and local departments using state and local funds to do the same.”

He said the issue isn’t going away.

“I’ve never seen this kind of support among all, across the political spectrum. African Americans and whites among people of all different kinds of backgrounds, so this isn’t going away, number one. Number two, I think we can get bipartisan support, the problem is the president of the United States.”

On Wednesday, President Trump met with leaders in the black community.

The White House has yet to announce a single policing reform it supports, but said the president is “considering ideas.”