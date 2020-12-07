Local United Way says there are families in need this year across the Valley

The organization said it's getting referrals to help families from places where it doesn't typically see a need

(WKBN) – There’s often a lot of help for those in need around the holiday season but with economic challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, one organization says the need is especially great this year.

The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley is looking for volunteers this week and next.

The organization is planning a food drive for families in need, referred by local schools and partner organizations.

It’s expecting to serve 700 families this Saturday.

Families in need are spread throughout the Valley this year, including in places the United Way doesn’t typically get referrals from.

“All 19 school districts from Youngstown to Campbell, Liberty, Struthers, Poland, Canfield, Boardman — all the areas — there are referrals,” said Roxann Sebest, with the United Way. “You don’t know who’s maybe lost a job due to this, or maybe who can’t get out or who’s suffering because of the pandemic.”

The United Way is looking for volunteers for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Volunteers would be packing boxes from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.

It also needs help distributing food this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The United Way has also been doing a Saturday of Caring the third Saturday of every month since April. On those days, the organization and volunteers deliver food to 300 households.

Next Saturday is the Saturday of Caring, so the United Way will need packers and drivers to help deliver food then as well starting at 8 a.m.

Many may want to help, but are concerned about being around others during a pandemic. The United Way said it’s taking measures to keep their volunteers safe.

The organization suggests they dress warm because most shifts are happening outside to promote social distancing.

Additionally, all volunteers are asked to wear masks when helping out and temperatures are taken at the start of each shift.

“Our events, we’re able to social distance, we’re mostly able to do them outside so we’re really able to follow those social distancing guidelines to really help those in need,” Sebest said. “Especially the driving, you’re in the car on your own. Usually, it’s you and someone else. We suggest two people going out.”

She said the United Way has been lucky to have new volunteers helping during the pandemic.

If you’re interested in volunteering, please pre-register on the United Way’s website. This not only helps keep the operation more efficient, but it ensures volunteers can be socially distanced and have their temperatures checked.