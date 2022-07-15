(WKBN) — A significant endorsement was made for one of the candidates running to represent part of the Valley in the Ohio General Assembly Friday morning.

Leaders with the Western Reserve Building Trades Council agreed to support Youngstown Council Member Lauren McNally who’s running for the 59th District seat.

A Special Election is being held on Aug. 2 for lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives.

The winner of that race will succeed Michelle Hagan who’s term-limited.

“You know, we vetted these that were in the race on April 1st of this year, felt that she was the best candidate. She’s been in our corner throughout her terms at city council, and we know that she’s gonna be behind us the whole way,” said Marty Loney with Western Reserve Building Trades. “With her track record of working with us through the city, the things that we’ve done here as the building trades to be able to support her, it was a fairly easy decision.”

Besides McNally, three others are vying for that 59th District seat including John Dyce, Wayne Penny, Junior and Ronald Shadd.