(WKBN) – The unemployment rate for Youngstown-Warren is the lowest it has been in 10 years.

The rate was just 4.9 percent in October. Ohio’s unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in October.

There were just 11,000 unemployed workers, including Mercer County.

The average hourly wage for the area is $22.92, which is the third-lowest in the state.