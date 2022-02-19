(WKBN) — Multiple intelligence agencies are reporting that Russia is not backing down from the Ukraine and now an invasion could happen at any time.

With the threat of an invasion growing, two Ukrainian pastors are growing more concerned.

“I hope it doesn’t happen, but again, realistically speaking, it does look like that might happen,” said Father Lubomir Zhybak with Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Multiple nations are urging their citizens to get out of the country. Nations are trying to help Ukraine but Father Ivan Tchopko with Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church said help should have come years ago.

“In 2014, Ukraine was asking, begging for help when Crimea was being taken over and Donbas and no countries gave any support — and what now? We need more support,” Tchopko said.

“It is a time right now for the civilized world to unify itself and to truly stand up against this bullying,” Zhybak said.

Russia is conducting multiple military drills including ballistic and cruise missile exercises Saturday morning. However, these aren’t seen as a huge threat.

“As a Ukrainian descendant, this is just a tactic that they use just to scare the enemy,” Tchopko said.

Zhybak and Tchopko said Ukraine is acting in defense and people in the country are preparing for the worst.

“If anyone tries to invade Ukraine, they are ready to fight anyone. All ages, young and old,” Tchopko said.

“If the civilized world doesn’t do anything and allow this international bullying to happen, who’s going to be next?” Zhybak said.

Both said they hope the situation can be dealt with peacefully if an invasion does occur.