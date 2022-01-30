(WKBN) — Tensions continue to rise as Russia threatens to invade Ukraine. The United States is also preparing to get involved, leaving local Ukrainians in fear of what could happen.

Two local Ukrainian church leaders spoke out about their concerns.

“Our church is very saddened by what is happening in Ukraine right now,” said Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church parish priest Father Ivan Tchopko.

This situation reminds Father Ivan of when Russia invaded Crimea in 2014. He says his church’s parishioners don’t want similar events to occur.

“All of them are connected or are Ukrainian and some of them are born and raised in Ukraine. We are praying and emphasizing more and doing more, truly, prayer for Ukraine,” Tchopko said.

Father Lubomir Zhybak is the pastor at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church.

His wife’s family lives in Western Ukraine far from the Russian border. However, he said they’re still worried.

“There is uncertainty. They don’t know if the Russians do invade, are they going to go into Ukraine’s capitol? all kinds of scenario,” Zhybak said.

Both pastors would like to see no war happen at all.

Neither does Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown. However, he said a message needs to be sent to Russia before they invade.

“Their economy is going to feel the wrath of U.S. sanctions aimed at banks, aimed at other corporations, aimed at Putin,” Brown said.

Last week, around 8,500 American troops were put on alert for possible deployment to Eastern Europe. There is still no word on if or when they’ll be sent.