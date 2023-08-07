BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — First News is trying to get answers after two American Commodore locations seem to have closed without warning.

Olivia McConnell is getting married on Saturday. Her wedding party ordered tuxedos from American Commodore stores in both Boardman and Niles.

She says her fiance received the following text message Monday morning from an employee at the Boardman store:

“This is an urgent message from [an employee] at American Commodore Tuxedo in Boardman. Unfortunately, effective immediately all of our store locations are closed and ceasing operations. We had no idea this was happening, and we are so sorry this is happening during what’s supposed to be the most memorable time of your life. In an effort to carry out our personal commitment to you, I did however go into the store and assembled all pieces for your wedding party. They are on a rolling rack outside our store location, labeled by party and by each persons name. Please come to pick everything up ASAP, as we are unable to stay and watch over them. There is no need to worry about returning these items either, as they are now yours to keep. I hope your wedding weekend is wonderful and we are so sad that this happened to you.”

A sign posted on the Niles store read, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, American Commodore Tuxedo will be closed Sunday, 8/6/23 We apologize for any inconvenience.”

“We were unaware that this was going to happen. You know, this is just not the right way to do things at all,” McConnell said.

First News has reached out to American Commodore for comment and has yet to receive a reply.

“How are you going to get that many tuxes in such a short amount of time and where else are you going to go because you can’t get your money back. They’re closed. Where do you even begin to start, you know, is where I’m really trying to figure out how to cope with everything,” she said.