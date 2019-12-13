Local Trump supporters rally against impeachment

They call themselves "Trump Victory" and their goal is to convince Democrats like Tim Ryan to listen to voters

YOUNGTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of supporters of President Donald Trump took a message to Congressman Tim Ryan’s local offices in downtown Youngstown.

They call themselves “Trump Victory” and their goal is to convince Democrats like Ryan to listen to voters and not just leaders of his party.

Their protest came while impeachment charges against Trump were approved by the House Judiciary Committee. The House is expected to take up the two articles of impeachment next week.

“The president got 47% of the vote the last time. Tim Ryan brags about voting against the president every time. Hopefully, he could see, you know, he doesn’t have the ear of the people. He has the ear of Nancy Pelosi,” said Trump supporter Geno DiFabio.

Ryan has not changed his views, however.

“I’m leanin’ to vote for it. I just think that it’s pretty direct, what the president did. I think it was wrong. I think if somebody in Youngstown, Ohio did what he did, they would be indicted,” he said.

Experts believe that next week’s impeachment vote will largely fall along partisan lines — sending the impeachment case to the U.S. for a trial next month.

Both Republicans Bill Johnson and Mike Kelly, who represent the Shenango Valley, said they will be voting against the impeachment.