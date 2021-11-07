Local trucking company struggling with worker, truck shortages

The pandemic has created many problems for different industries around the world.



One industry that’s currently being affected is the trucking industry.

Ron Myers co-owns Southwind Transportation in Austintown. For over 20 years, his company has transported general freight across the country. He says the past year and a half has been the toughest on his business, creating challenges he’s never experienced before.

“Right now, we’re experiencing the pandemic that created a lot of blockages and shortages and all kinds of messes,” Myers said.

Worker and truck shortages are just two problems Myers is facing. Also, if loaders or customers feel COVID symptoms, they have to figure out a plan of action for COVID protocols. This caused multiple shipping delays, supply chain disruptions, and troubles for drivers logging hours.

“If they don’t have hours to finish their job, then we have to wait and do it again. it’s been a nightmare,” Myers said.

On top of all that, rising gas prices are affecting the transportation industry as well, making it more expensive to move freight.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Services, the average gas price for all types was $2.65 before the pandemic. If a semi truck with a 200 gallon fuel tank traveled from Austintown to Atlanta, Georgia, that would cost about $300. Today with average gas prices up over a dollar from December of 2019, that’s over $100 (about $425) more in fuel cost alone.

“Now, it costs so much for shippers to ship stuff and it just trickles right down to consumers,” Myers said.

Myers hopes COVID vaccines help reduce some issues in the trucking industry.