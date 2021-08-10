Local truck driver logs enough miles to go to Mars and back – twice

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local truck driver is being recognized for the number of miles he has traveled safely on U.S. roads.

XPO Logistics is recognizing Kevin Moore, a Youngstown driver, who has logged 3 million accident-free miles.

Others drivers across the U.S. were also recognized including Gerardo Campos (Texas), Ina Daly (Arizona), Mark Klun (Arizona), John Macdonald (Canada), Steven Sallee (Indiana) and Randall Siverling (Ohio).

XPO tracks accident-free miles as part of its safety program. It takes approximately a decade of safe driving to achieve one million miles without an accident. In total, these drivers drove 174 million accident-free miles — the equivalent of two and a half round-trips from Earth to Mars.